Anger is growing in Penryn as developers have poured concrete and put in 'site offices' on green fields in Penryn without any planning permission having been granted.

Pearce Fine Homes is still awaiting a long overdue decision from Cornwall Council on a planning application to build 58 homes on land behind Round Ring Gardens, but that hasn't stopped the company from carrying out preliminary works - or from beginning to advertise the houses.

A planning application for the site was due to be determined in September, but negotiations over affordable homes, public open space, and highway infrastructure improvements funding have delayed the decision.

However, diggers were spotted in the fields in January and fences were put up around the site, with the developers saying the work was simply preliminary archaeological studies and a means of securing their land.

Ben Pearce, of Pearce Fine Homes, said the work being carried out was perfectly legal and "nothing you can't undertake in your own garden," and added that nothing more would be done until planning permission was granted.

But now neighbours have spotted more work taking place, and several have contacted the Packet over their growing concerns.

One resident, who did not wish to be named, said: "They've started tarmacking the farm track.

"The fact is they've started the work when it was supposed to be archaeological works. You can't tell me that tarmacking a farm lane was anything to do with that work."

A sign has also been spotted, with a number for sales enquiries, while the company is also advertising the development online as Chandler Park, with a provisional date of spring 2017.

The plan had previously been opposed by town councillors as being eight or ninth on a list of viable housing plots, and not needed for the town. Residents also questioned why "prime agricultural" land was being considered when it is not on a list of preferred development sites: the Allocations Development Plan Document (DPD) being considered by Cornwall Council.

One neighbour said: "Those fields were not included in the list of land for development, so if they issue planning permission it's going to be contrary to what was accepted [last year]."

However, Cornwall Council has pointed out that while the Cornwall Local Plan was adopted last year, the DPD is still being developed to go with the plan.

Neighbours have also raised concerns about the potential for water run off from the site, and for the new homes to overload the sewerage network, leading to problems for residents in Old Well Gardens.

And they have questioned whether the road network in Round Ring Gardens will be able to cope with the extra traffic from new homes.

A Cornwall Council spokesperson said: "The applicant’s archaeological consultant has carried out preliminary archaeological investigations within the site and the site has also been visited by the council’s archaeologist who has confirmed that any ground works associated with the development of the site can be monitored under an archaeological watching brief in accordance with the submitted written scheme of investigation in order to ensure that any archaeology that may potentially be found is appropriately recorded."

They also said: "The council's enforcement team are aware of recent activity on this site and are currently investigating whether a breach of planning control has occurred or not. This investigation is still ongoing," and added that the delayed planning application is expected to "be resolved shortly."

Have you seen any work going on at Round Ring Gardens, or do you have any thoughts on this story? Comment on the Packet Facebook or at thepacket.co.uk