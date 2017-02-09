Dramatic new footage has emerged of the fire at the Four Winds, which shows fearless firefighters trying to tackle the raging inferno.

The footage, which was captured by Drew Dorling, shows the destructive force of the fire, which can be seen blazing away despite the best efforts of the firefighters.

The cause of the fire is still unknown, but it is being suspected that it may have been started deliberately.

Crowds of people gathered on the streets to watch the fire, which began late in the night of January 23.

Firefighters were called to the closed pub on Dracaena Avenue just after 11pm, and there were more than 40 firefighters with at least half a dozen engines on site.

At around 3am the fire service reported that it was scaling down the operation except for two pumps and an aerial ladder platform, and said that after 4pm one relief pump would remain on scene for monitoring.