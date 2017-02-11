Specially trained dogs were sent in to deal with the aftermath of a fire in Penryn yesterday evening.

Firefighters from Falmouth, Truro and Helston were scrambled to Jacks Close at around 7.50pm, following an emergency call about a fire in one of the garages there.

The close is built in such a way that the garages are situated immediately below the houses.

Also called in to help the crews were two fire officers and the fire investigation dog team.

Firefighters were forced to wear breathing equipment while putting out the flames, using hose reels and a jet.

The dogs were then sent in afterwards, once the area was safe to investigate.

The fire service has not revealed the cause of the fire at this time.