Every dog has its day – and for one police dog it is a day of celebration after she helped sniff out a suspected thief accused of walking out of Penryn Asda with a trolley full of items, including two televisions.

Thanks to the hardworking nose of police dog Ash, Falmouth police are today returning two widescreen televisions to the store.

The team has tweeted a picture of the TVs in front of a police car with the caption: “Returning stolen goods to Asda.”

It is the follow up to a tweet posted yesterday by Cornwall Police Dogs, praising the work of German Shepherd dog Ash.

The female dog is reported to have tracked down a suspect who was allegedly “hiding in undergrowth” behind a building on an industrial estate.

She also managed to track down all the items that were alleged to have been taken.

A man is understood to have been taken into police custody.