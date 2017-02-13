A pair of drunks on a night out were arrested in Falmouth on Saturday night - after they assaulted a police officer in the centre of town.

A 52-year-old man and a 55-year-old woman were both arrested on suspicion of assaulting a police officer, and for being drunk and disorderly in a public place.

The incident occurred on Church Street in Falmouth, just after midnight on Saturday, February 12.

The pair were taken back to the police station and interviewed, before later apologising to the officer involved for their behaviour.

A police spokesperson said that the pair were "dealt with via community resolution".

Police shared news of the arrest on Twitter at just before 2pm on Sunday, Februrary 12, with the hashtag #canthandlethierdrink.