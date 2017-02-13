Update - The bomb disposal squad have now arrived, but due to windy conditions they are unable to deal with the device on the beach at Maenporth.

Carl Gilbert said: "The bomb disposal squad have arrived but they can't do anythign about it because it's too windy and they need a 3/4 mile safety zone., so they're taking it to a safer area."

Members of the public are advised to stay away from the beach at Maenporth - as strong winds have washed an explosive device onto the shore.

The device, believed to be a phosphorus marker used by the military, was discovered by Carl Gilbert, owner of Maenporth Beach Cafe, shortly after 10.30 this morning.

Carl made the shocking discovery while clearing the beach after the recent stormy weather, and instantly recognised the device.

He quickly called the coastguard who rushed to the scene and set up a cordon around the device, who then contacted the Royal Navy to request a bomb disposal team.

Steve Richards, station officer at Falmouth Coastguard and Rescue Team, said: "It's a smoke and float phosphorus marker used by the Navy.

"It's been washed ashore because of the strong easterly winds.

"They're markers that are thrown from ships to mark positions of submarines etcetera. It's a training device, but can be used in anger as well.

"It's phosphorous and highly dangerous, very nasty stuff.

"We're now waiting for the Royal Navy Bomb Disposal team, and they can get rid of it.

"We'd like to remind anyone who finds something like this to call the coastguard straight away."

Carl Gilbert, owner of the Maenporth Beach Cafe, said: "We were cleaning up after the storm and we found that on the left hand side of the beach.

"I knew what it was so I called the coastguard.

"With anything like that you don't kick it and ask questions after."