Glasney Field in Penryn will get proper drainage, new football goals and other improvements after the town council signed off on more than £100,000 worth of work.

Councillors agreed to spend £106,889 of section 106 cash - money provided by property developers for public realm and infrastructure improvements - on upgrading the field, which has been dogged by drainage issues and had become a little run down.

However the council has yet to decide on plans to repair or remodel the BMX track attached to the field, with several options available.

Donald Martin, public space officer with Cornwall Council, gave a presentation at a meeting of Penryn Town Council on Monday night (9/2) where he outlined several different options for the cash.

He also told councillors that the town had a current allocation of £185,000 of Section 106 funding to spend, with around £85,000 at risk of being lost if not spent by a set deadline, which is approaching.

He said one of the issues that had come up during public consultations over the site was drainage, and told councillors that a new solution had been proposed to help clear water from the field. Previous work to create a 'herringbone' style drainage system had failed as it was too deep, and water was simply sitting on the field's clay-rich soil. Instead, the council will spend around £60,000 to remove the top layer of soil, insert an impermeable membrane to carry excess water away, and replace the topsoil with better draining material.

The full schedule of work includes: pitch drainage, work to the entrance including gate and gateposts and a Cornish hedge, a path at the east of site improved path drainage by the east bridge, replacement goalposts, removing broken lighting columns, an extension to the access track with resurfacing and drainage, a drain for the BMX track, drainage for a bridge over the river, and a new access footbridge.

Mr Martin said the work "Would leave money for the BMX track and for College Field."

He outlined two options for the track: to repair it for around £15,000 or to "redesign the site and make it more usable."

He said: "It's a kind of rough track you wouldn't tend to see in an area like this, and requires regular maintenance."

The alternative would be a hard surface track requiring less maintenance which would be easier to ride on, especially for younger users, but which would cost £60,000.

Mr Martin recommended that the town council allocated around £10,000 to "kick start" a push for grant funding.

He also noted that money would be left over for plans to transform nearby College Field with paving and planting.

Councillors asked whether the new drainage would get damaged if the field were used for events, and were told it was very sturdy.

And Councillor John Langan asked if there were any guarantees for the work, saying "we don't want to spend £60,000 and then the first shower, it all sits on top. Mr Martin said he would get back to the council on guarantees and "how quickly it will drain water off."