A Falmouth based makeup FX and prosthetics studio are currently seeking models and actors for their students to practice on.

Gorton Studio, based at the top of Killigrew Street, is a training school for makeup FX and prosthetic artists in the film and TV industry.

The studio is managed by BAFTA winner Neill Gorton, an internationally renowned designer with a 30 year industry career who has worked with Stephen Spielberg and Ridley Scott, and on such famous figures as Johnny Depp and Lady Gaga.

Gorton Studio is widely regarded as the most authentic place to study screen prosthetics, and the studio in Falmouth is now seeking volunteers to have their faces and bodies transformed.

The Falmouth studio are looking for models of any size, gender, shape, but volunteers must be over the age of 18.

Anyone willing must be patient, and able to sit in a makeup chair whilst having prosthetic pieces applied, alongside modelling facial hair and character wigs.

At the end of the training photographs of the finished product will then be taken, so volunteers must be comfortable in front of a camera.

The studio is also on the lookout for experienced actors aged 18 and over, for a seven week creative makeup course, where two short films will be made.

The films will be professionally shot by accomplished Falmouth-based company Dogbite Film Crew, and will be shot in one-day shoots.

For the films the studio need a variety of different looks so volunteers are invited to register and casting is then determined by the scripts.

For the film project volunteers will need some acting experience and will be required to read a short monologue in front of the camera at the registration evening.

There will be a registration evening held tonight, starting at 5pm, at Gorton Studio, 59-61 Killigrew Street, Falmouth on Monday, February 13.

Anyone who may want more information should call 01326 313212.