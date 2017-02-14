Whether you're a pedal-pushing pro or a lycra-clad learner, Penryn adventure charity BF Adventure and the Royal Navy and Royal Marine Charity have announced fundraising rides to cater for you.

The group has announced its inaugural Coast to Coast cycle series, offering three distances of 38 miles, 60 miles and 100 miles, to suit cyclists of all levels.

On Sunday, May 28, participants will set off from BF Adventure's quarry headquarters in Halvasso, to follow three routes offering views of some of the most spectacular Cornish scenery from the Lizard to Lands End.

BF Adventure volunteer and organizer of the event Peter Woods comments: "We are very excited about this cycle event. As a cyclist, having undertaken a number of long distance rides, I know the courses we have mapped out will expose the many beauties of Cornwall, while also being a little challenging.”

The shortest route covers a mere 38 miles, heading through Gweek and down to Cadgwith, across to Mullion and back through Gweek.

Those on the longer 63 mile ride will carry on past Mullion to Mounts Bay and Marazion, then up to Hayle, and back across country via Praze-an-Beeble.

And the longest route, covering 100 miles, will start with the first two before continuing on from Marazion almost to Land's End, then heading up for a 35 mile north coast section, passing Hayle onto Portreath and back down to BF Adventure.

BF Adventure is a Cornish charity set in woods and heathland on the rural outskirts of Penryn, delivering the mission: “Inspiring, challenging and motivating people, especially young people, to develop their life skills to bring about positive change."

BF Adventure runs hundreds of programmes each year for young people in Cornwall who have a wide range of physical, mental, learning and/or behavioural difficulties, often compounded by experiences of poverty, neglect and other disadvantages.

The Royal Navy and Royal Marines Charity is the principal charity of the Royal Navy. It exists to support sailors, marines and their families, for life.

Feed stations and a sandwich lunch are included with your fee, as is a commemorative finisher’s medal.

Early bird registration is available until the end of February. To sign up for the event, go to bfadventure.org/coast-to-coast.