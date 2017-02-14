Gig at Glasney, a new feature of Penryn Week, is looking for bands to perform during a fun-filled family-friendly Sunday.

The Penryn Week committee, financed by Penryn Town Council, is trying to organise the gig on June 4, from 1pm to 9pm.

A committee spokesperson said: "We would like to hear from anyone who has a band or group who would be able to play or contribute to the event. We would like it to be a family/fun event with Penryn residents contributing their ideas if possible.

"We will be looking to book refreshment outlets and some fun things for the children."

Anyone who would be interested in helping can attend the next Penryn Week meeting in the Temperance Hall on Tuesday, February 28, at 7pm, or contact Amie at Penryn Town Council on 01326 373086.