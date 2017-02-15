It was a case of 'my muddy Valentine' for Falmouth coastguard volunteers on Tuesday evening as they ditched their other halves for two shouts at Feock and on the Roseland.

The Coastguard Rescue Team (CRT) was first sent, along with the inshore lifeboat, to a report of a man and his dog cut off by the tide and trapped in mud at Roundwood Quay in Feock.

While arriving, they received information that the pair had made it to shore safely, and when two team members went to if all was well, no one could be located.

While preparing to head back to base, the crew were sent to help Portscatho CRT with a medivac east of Treloan Coastal Holidays campsite.

The team from Portscatho had arrived just before two Falmouth volunteers, and went down to tend to the casualty who had suffered a nasty leg injury.

Falmouth team members transported paramedics by 4x4 to the casualty, who was assessed and given pain relief.

Once she was stable, Falmouth and Portscatho Team worked together to carry the casualty using an Alpine stretcher, around half a kilometre back to Portscatho to the waiting ambulance.

A coastguard spokesperson said: "We wish her a speedy recovery," and added: "Many many thanks to the crew of the King Harry Ferry who took us and the ambulance over and back so speedily. You guys really helped us and the casualty out.

"Also a thank you to our better halves, who started Valentine's meals without us, who put up with us being out at all times, no matter what day of the year it might be. We couldn't do it without you all."