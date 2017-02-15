The trial of a Falmouth man accused of stabbing his wife has been moved to the end of April after he was deemed unfit to appear by a judge at Truro Crown Court on Friday.

Barrie Gresson, 77, of Wellington Terrace, was due to stand trial on February 22 and 23, but defence solicitors told the court that was "not going to happen."

Judge Robert Linford said he had seen a report from doctors saying he would need another eight to 12 weeks, although a custody limit keeping Gresson in prison would end before that date.

The limit was extended to April 30, with the judge saying there was "good and sufficient cause" due to the defendant's "mental ill health."

Gresson stands accused of wounding with intent, following an incident in September last year. He had been due to enter a plea by video link from Exeter Prison in October but was deemed too ill and transferred to the hospital wing of the prison.