A Carnon Downs man has pleaded guilty to child pornography charges and will be sentenced at Truro Crown Court next month.

At the court on Friday, Richard Andrew Charles Hartley, 52, admitted three charges of making and one charge of possessing indecent images of children between March 27 and July 19, 2015.

The images included 45 at category A, of which 36 were moving images, 22 at category B, of which eight were moving images, and 27 at category C, of which nine were moving images.

Hartley was bailed to return to the court on March 3 for sentencing.