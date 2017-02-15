The RSPCA is urging people to remember that caring for a pet is a lifelong commitment - after four dogs were found abandoned within five miles of each other, just a few weeks apart.

The announcement comes after the most recent discovery of an emaciated German shepherd, which was discovered collapsed in a ditch at Skinners Bottom, near Porthtowan, on February 12.

Just four days earlier, on February 8, an elderly west highland terrier was found abandoned in Redruth in such a poor condition that the animal could barely move.

Two weeks before that two more dogs were found abandoned nearby, and now the RSPCA is appealing for information on all four cases.

The female German shepherd was found by a passing walker, who spotted the dog in the ditch and quickly called the RSPCA to alert them to her fragile state.

The dog is now being looked after by a foster carer who has experience working with German shepherds.

Paul Kempson, RSPCA inspector, said: "She's not microchipped and had no collar so we have no idea where she came from.

"When she was found she was quite underweight, was exhausted and very cold.

"We'd like to hear from anyone who recognises her or has any information about where she has come from."

The west highland terrier, who has now been named Freddie by his rescuers, was found near Treloweth Primary School in Redruth in a terrible condition.

Freddie was so overgrown, with masses of matted fur that left him unable to move properly, that is was initially impossible to tell if he was male or female.

He was also very underweight and like the German shepherd had not been microchipped and had no other form of identification.

Jon Phipps, RSPCA inspector, said: "He has clearly been severely neglected and was in a terrible state when we found him.

"At first we were unable to tell if he was male or female because his fur was so overgrown and encrusted with faeces.

"He couldn't shake or scratch as the fur had formed dreadlocks that were painfully pulling tight on his skin.

"He was also very underweight.

“The team who helped him at the veterinary practice named him Fred the Dred when he first came in as his fur was so bad that the only option we had was to shave it all off.

“Once we’d removed the fur, it revealed a number of sores and wounds to his skin and we were finally able to find out that he was male.

"We removed around half a kilo of matted fur from Freddie so he has not ended up like this overnight and must have been suffering for sometime."

Now, the RSPCA is urging people to think twice before committing to the responsibility of taking on a pet.

A spokesperson for the RSPCA said: “It’s really important that anyone thinking of adding a pet to their family does their homework so they fully understand the commitment they are taking on.

“Dogs can live up to 20 years, and cost between £16,000 and £31,000 over their lifetime. You also need to consider the time you’ll need for walking, grooming and socialising them.

“Owning a dog can be massively rewarding but sadly some people do not realise what a huge commitment it is as well and that’s why some are dumped or end up with charities like the RSPCA.”