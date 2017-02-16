The number of people claiming jobseekers allowance in Falmouth and Penryn fell by almost nine per cent from January 2016 to January 2017, Jobcentre figures have shown.

There were 309 people seeking the benefit last month compared to 338 for the same period last year, and 413 for the same month in 2015.

However there was the smallest rise month on month, with one extra claimant between December 2016 and January 2017.

Figures also fell to 795 for the wider Truro and Falmouth area, down three per cent compared to January last year, or 52 per cent compared to 2010.

And in the Helston area there was an almost ten per cent decrease in claimants, despite a small rise month on month.

There were 119 people claiming Jobseekers Allowance last month compared to 132 for the same period last year, and 182 for the same month in 2015.

However there was a slight rise month on month, with six extra claimants between December 2016 and January 2017.

Jamie Dean, a deputy work services manager for the Department for Work and Pensions, based at Penzance Jobcentre, said the figures were "quite encouraging."

He said: "The figures are holding very well comparable to 12 months ago. We're looking fairly static with last year, against possible forecasts over the last 12 months, when so much has changed in terms of elections and Brexit."

He added that prospects were positive, with big recruitment expected in the near future, and seasonal employers looking for workers.

These include Mullion and Sea Acres Holiday Parks near Helston, which will be holding open days on Friday, looking to fill 100 vacancies between them, and Flambards which will hold a recruitment open day on March 1 with 40 places to fill.

However in terms of non-seasonal work, Mr Dean said: "I wouldn't say we've noticed any change."

The government has announced plans to recruit an extra 100police officers across the south west, and he said it was hoped Cornwall would "have a share" of those jobs.

And he also noted that the Jobcentre had teamed up with the Money Advice Service to launch a new online budgeting support tool, to "help people manage money better and cope with bills," which became available to the public this week.