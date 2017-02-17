Penryn Town Council has thrown its support behind plans to move a local gymnastics club into a larger premises at Kernick industrial estate.

Jill Punter, of Penryn Gymnastics Centre, has applied for permission for a change of use at the former Metal Surgery building on Parkengue, from industrial to leisure, to allow the community interest company to expand to meet growing demand.

She hopes the 1,100 square metre former metal works, vacated after the company went into liquidation last year will allow the gym greater room than its current home at nearby Leo Cub, while also providing space for a cafe in the future.

At a meeting of the town's planning committee, Councillor Shelley Peters said the gymnastics group had a long waiting list and this would give them space.

Councillor Rich Mitchell added: "It's been hugely successful and involves a lot of people in the community. Why not support that?"

Councillor John Langan said the only problem was that it would be "lost for industrial use", but added: "At the end of the day they are going fill it with gym gear. If somebody comes and needs factory space they can pay for it, but there's no use for a factory at the moment."

Councillor Mark Snowdon said if the company moved he would like to see the units they currently use go back to industrial use.

Mr Mitchell said: "I think we should support a local community group."

The council agreed to fully support the application, which can be viewed at Cornwall Council's planning website using reference PA17/00343.