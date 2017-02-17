The number of on-street cash machines in Penryn could double if plans for the town's Post Office are approved by Cornwall Council.

A request has been submitted for requested planning permission to install an ATM on the front of the Post Office on The Terrace, providing a second 24 hour accessible machine for a town which currently only has one, on nearby Costcutter.

The applicants, Bank of Ireland, wish to install the ATM within a composite panel in what is currently a front window at the store, with a reflective surround in red with white lettering saying "Free cash withdrawals and balance enquiries," and "Post Office."

The application is set to be determined by Cornwall Council by Tuesday, Mar 28, and can be viewed online using reference number PA17/00907.