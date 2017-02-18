Councillors in Penryn have supported plans by the local primary school for an extension to provide more space for early years provision.

Penryn Primary Academy has submitted a planning application to Cornwall Council, requesting permission to extend the infants school building at its site on Treverbyn Rise, using space currently taken up by an outdoor area and storage shed.

Last year the school started with 31 early years pupils, which increased through the academic year to 47, and this September 31 pupils started, which is expected to increase to around 45 to 50, mostly attending for half days and equating to between 20 and 25 full time places.

The pre-school currently shares staff and disabled toilets with the main school and there is no office for the staff or welfare facilities and only a rudimentary kitchen, with one single teaching space for all children between two and four years old.

In its design statement, the school stated: "The proposed extension and enhancement of the early years centre at Penryn Primary Academy expands an existing facility that ensures that even more children have the opportunity to benefit from the best possible start in life in order that they may be able to fulfil their potential.

"The extension will represent a vibrant gateway into the school itself with negligible effect on the local environs, neighbours and insignificant impact on local highways."

At a meeting of the town's planning committee on Monday (13/2), Councillor Mark Snowdon proposed the council raise no objections to the scheme, and Councillor Shelley Peters added: "I think it's a good thing."

The proposal was passed. Anyone wishing to view or comment on the plans can go to Cornwall Council's planning page and search for planning application PA17/00109.