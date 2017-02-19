Falmouth and Penryn Churches Together will hosting a service as part of the World's World Day of Prayer (WWDP) on Friday, March 3.

The service will be held at Falmouth Methodist Church, on The Moor, starting at 10.30am, and a second will held be at the Methodist Church in Mawnan at 2pm.

The origins of this day of prayer date back to the 19th century in North America. By the 1930s it had spread throughout the world and by the 1960s to all Christian denominations. Sue Mills, Falmouth and Penryn branch secretary for WWDP, said: “We are all hugely excited to be part of WWDP with one of over 5000 services being held in the British Isles. This year’s service, with the theme ‘Am I being unfair to you?’ has been prepared by Christian women from the Philippines, a country that experiences frequent natural disasters such as typhoons and earthquakes.

"It contains not only prayer but readings, stories, songs, drama and dance. These Philippine women come from a vast range of living conditions and walks of life and this is reflected in the service. Everyone is welcome to attend this international service, which should last around an hour, men as well as women, young and old, to join together with others in 1,000 different languages around the world to pray for this nation that is in such need and to reflect on the theme of justice.”

Following the service there will be an opportunity for conversation over refreshments. To find out more about visit wwdp.org.uk.