Ladies from the Falmouth branch of the Women's Institute (WI) met on Friday, February 17, to celebrate their 99th anniversary - but their focus is already fixed on the big event next year.

Nearly 30 women from the Falmouth area met at The Greenbank Hotel to enjoy a group lunch and a few early glasses of wine to celebrate the 99th anniversary of the Falmouth WI.

Members spanned several decades, with one member having been a part of the group for over 50 years, who openly admitted that 'things have changed a lot'.

But all members seemed fixated on the big event next year, and event planner Pam McKnight said the group has big plans.

In total 27 members, who usually meet at Falmouth Methodist Church on Killigrew Street, attended the celebration lunch.

Pam said: "It's amazing to be a part of this group, and great to be here today celebrating our 99th anniversary.

"All these ladies are quite elderly so we won't do too much, but when we get back to the WI we will be having tea and cakes.

"The big celebration is next year, we will be doing something special for that one."

Grace Bradford, president of the Falmouth Branch, said: "We're delighted to be at the Greenbank, it's a very special day and we are looking forward to our centenary day next year."

One lady who had been a member of the group for several decades, but wished to remain anonymous, said: "I've been a member for over 50 years and it has changed a lot over that time.

"It's not the same, but its still very enjoyable.

"I joined when I was 15 and still at school. We had over 100 members, a real good group, but now the members are older."