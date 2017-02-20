A man was arrested in Falmouth last Friday after brandishing a knife in a busy pub.

The man, a 63-year-old who has not been named, was arrested after pulling out the knife at The Packet Station.

Officers were called to the scene after a member of the public called in the incident, and the man was found to have a large kitchen knife in a homemade sheath.

It is being reported that when the police arrived the man threatened to stab one officer in the heart, and the officers were forced to restrain the man.

The man was later released into the hands of mental health professionals and no further police action was taken.