A Falmouth schoolgirl has given the gift of her own hair to a child who has lost their own locks, while also raising money to help others affected by illness.

Hollie Martin, a five year old pupil at St Francis School, had her hair cut last week for the Little Princess Trust, a charity which makes wigs for children who have lost their own hair through cancer or other illnesses.

At the same time Hollie, whose grandfather died of cancer in September last year, raised more than £300 for the charity through online sponsorship.

Hollie's mother Nicki Hayden said: "She was inspired by a family friend who also did the same, so then she wanted to donate her hair as well."

Hollie had her hair cut on February 16 at Kuts Salon in Boslowick, and Nicki said she was "proud of herself."

"She's gone into school today with her before and after pictures. She was quite chuffed."

She added: "She is really pleased with her new hair cut and happy that she could help other children by donating her hair."

Hollie's fundraising page can be viewed online at justgiving.com/fundraising/Nicki-Hayden