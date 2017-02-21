Two men found drifting under Falmouth docks with a partially deflated boat and not enough oars sparked a call out for Falmouth coastguard volunteers on Sunday night.

The coastguard rescue team (CRT) were called at around 9.15pm to a report of two men drifting in a dinghy under the docks.

A spokesperson for the team said: "Docks police and staff were on scene and directed us to the location. By the time we got there, the two males were making their way back towards other Falmouth team members who were on the lifeboat slip.

"Once back on shore, the casualties were given suitable safety advice. They had no life jackets, a partially inflated vessel, no lights and one of their oars had snapped in the prevailing conditions."