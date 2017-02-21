Many revellers who attended Falmouth Rugby Club (FRC) this weekend claim they are now suffering from a mystery illness - and organisers have issued a statement advising everyone who attended to seek medical help.

Therapy DnB, who organised the night at FRC on Saturday, February 19, took to Facebook to warn people about the illness, saying they are acting on advice from Environmental Health.

Many parents took to Facebook to express their concerns, with one of them saying that her daughter had been violently sick and was suffering from ongoing diarrhoea.

The cause of the illness is still unclear, but anyone who attended FRC over the weekend and feels unwell is advised to seek medical advice immediately.

Organisers of Therapy DnB took to Facebook to warn people about the illness, they wrote: "Please can anyone with illness contact their doctor and go for an appointment.

"We have spoken to environmental health and this is the advice they have given, they may need to take a sample to confirm what the problem is.

"Once you have a sample can you please call 01872 323090.

"Both Therapy DnB and FRC are taking this very seriously and want to get to the bottom of this ASAP."

Staff from FRC have said they have no idea what caused the illness, but they are cooperating with Environmental Health to get to the bottom of the issue.

A spokesperson for FRC said: "We don't know what it is. It all happened on Saturday night, we think it's a virus but we don't know which one. I can't say any more at this stage."

According to comments on the Facebook post there was another group who used the venue on Sunday, for a christening, who also became sick, but so far there are no reports of people who attended the venue at a club night on Friday becoming ill.

Bridget Avery said that one of her children and a friend attended the event, and both of them had come down with the illness, she said: "They can't keep anything down.

"It's been going on for 36 hours now, my son has severe sickness and diarrhoea.

"He didn't come down with it until Sunday night, then all of a sudden he was violently sick.

"It sounds odd to me that so many people have come down with it."

Many people who have commented on the Facebook post said they are suffering with similar conditions, mainly diarrhoea and vomiting.

Becky Graham took to Facebook to write: "My daughter and all her mates have been violently sick and diahorrea all day.

"To be honest I'm not impressed, something is definitely not right."

And Kay Prescott wrote: "I have just rang out of hours about my daughter, they have been inundated with calls with these symptoms from the same venue.

"They just advised that if the patient becomes unconscious, high temp or vomits blood then to get them further help.

"I have been given a tablet to help the sickness subside and obviously keep hydrated."