Falmouth Harbour Commissioners (FHC) will discuss an alternative proposal to their plans for pontoons in the Custom House Quay basin at their next meeting on Friday afternoon.

The commissioners will examine a design suggested by marine consultant and Falmouth resident Shane Carr to attach new berths on a pontoon system to the watersports centre dinghy yard, behind Trago Mills.

The proposal is an alternative to one submitted by FHC to Cornwall Council which would see around 50 berths for a small boat facility created within the grade II listed harbour basin.

Two representatives will be at the meeting on Friday to put the case for the alternative system and answer any questions, and Mr Carr has said if it is accepted then objectors will support the commissioners' plans.

However he has said if the FHC get planning permission and install the marina in Custom House Quay basin the group will step up its campaign, with "a large demonstration" and a new petition, and added: "We have been offered the financial backing to mount this challenge."

Mr Carr wants to keep the harbour free for other uses, such as traditional wooden boat festivals, sail charter companies, and sail-powered trading vessels bringing produce from around the world, and has said the pontoons would "ruin a historic harbour," and drive tourists away.

He described the pontoon plans as a "clamp" that would prevent larger, wooden and traditional boats from entering the basin, and said a compromise proposed by former harbour pilot David Barnicoat would still not allow enough access.

He added: "A Marina... will kill the atmosphere of the quay. Without even a thought of providing berths for visitors."

When Mr Carr's objections were first raised, harbour master Mark Sansom said pontoons outside the basin were less feasible.

He added: "The scheme we are proposing will allow suitable access for vessels up to six metres in length, using the pontoon system and the outhauls. Alternative provision for berthing larger vessels outside of the basin can be made to meet the current level of demand."