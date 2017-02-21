The owners of Mango's bar in Falmouth are actively seeking new tenants to reopen and possibly refurbish the venue.

Star Pubs and Bars is advertising the bar online to potential new proprietors as a "prime location" with "great food opportunity," after it has sat empty for the best part of a year.

The company has said a refurbishment is planned, and for an estimated minimum ingoing cost of £12,619 and an annual rent of £39,500, anyone taking on the Church Street night spot could see a potential annual return of £42,133.

The bar also currently retains its licensed hours of 10am to 3am.

The company wrote that the bar is in a "busy high street location" and "attracts a good cross section of trade from local businesses, tourism and shopping, providing a place to unwind at lunchtime with a bite to eat and a sociable drink changing to a lively meeting place in the evening, particularly for students, with a good drinks offer."

It also said there were plans to enhance the current "basic value for money food offer" with 40 potential covers during the day and early evening and then "change the ambience to a higher tempo" in the evenings, with the bar acting as a "feeder to the first floor night club."

The company added: "Mango's would ideally suit someone who has experience in a late night venue style operation with some catering experience to enable the day time opportunity through developing a good food offer."

The bar has been closed since last April, after the previous proprietor claimed it had been forced to shut due to noise complaints and Cornwall Council enforcement action, leading to protests and petitions to keep it open.

However the council stood by its decision to serve a noise abatement notice for the venue, saying it had repeatedly received noise complaints, but said it had not required the bar to close at any point.

More recently metal security shutters have been installed over the bar's glass windows.