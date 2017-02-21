A persistent shoplifter from Falmouth has been jailed for six months after three separate thefts from local shops in recent weeks.

Karl Michael Flanagan, 33, of Grenville Road, pleaded guilty on February 18 at Truro Magistrates Court to three charges of theft.

He stood accused of stealing perfume sets worth £50 from Boots on January 31, mini speakers worth £150 from 02 on February 7 and three bottles of Grey Goose vodka worth £112 from Asda in Penryn on February 17.

He was sentenced to three six-month sentences, to run concurrently, with magistrates noting his persistent record and that previous penalties had not prevented him from reoffending. He was also ordered to pay compensation of £200 for the speakers and perfume.