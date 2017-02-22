Storm Doris is set to finally hit the UK in the early hours of Thursday morning and while the Met Office have issued weather warnings across the country, Cornwall should escape relatively unscathed.

Snow is predicted for the north of England and Scotland, and many areas will suffer from a sharp drop in temperature as the temperate climate is forced away by icy winds blowing in from the Arctic.

Although most of the weather should miss Cornwall, the area will be under a yellow weather warning on Thursday due to strong winds and heavy rain.

Gusts of up to 60mph are predicted, and the Met Office warn that this could lead to difficulties in the area, including disruptions to public transport.

The warning will be in place from 6am until 6pm on Thursday, and people in the area are advised to be aware of the conditions, and be prepared in case they worsen.

A spokesperson for the Met Office said: "Some very strong winds are expected during Thursday.

"Gusts of 50 to 60 mph are expected widely across the warning area but a small swathe of even stronger winds may develop - most likely across parts of northern England, northern Wales and the north Midlands.

"Here a short period of gusts of 70 to 80 mph is possible..

"Travel services could be affected including some restrictions on bridges and disruption to ferries.

"Some damage to buildings is also possible. Heavy rain is also likely through Thursday along with some snow over high ground. These may prove additional hazards."

While the weather is set to remain unsettled for the rest of the week and into the weekend, it is not expected to reach the heights of Doris.

Last month we saw the beginning of what was thought to be Storm Doris, but the worst of the conditions failed to arrive.

Parts of the South Coast including Penzance, Porthleven and Falmouth were battered by strong winds and tempestuous seas - but the weather failed to reach the crescendo seen in previous years.

Coast guards were out in force, warning people to not stand too close to the waves, and in some areas roads were closed to protect the public.