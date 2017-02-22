Plans to build accommodation for 247 students on land currently occupied by the newly reopened Rebel Brewing Co in Penryn have been submitted to Cornwall Council.

Developer Trathen Properties has submitted a planning application for a mixed use site to include ten startup business units, a cafe/bar, a gym, and a retail unit, and 43 student cluster flats, at Parkengue on Kernick Industrial Estate.

The formal application for the new building, called Century House, follows pre-application advice from Cornwall Council, a preliminary public consultation and a presentation to Penryn Town Council.

The developers have said they will provide 10,000 square feet of commercial space on the ground floor and 247 student bedrooms across five upper floors, with 25 on site parking spaces and a further 50 spaces on land at Penryn Rugby Club, and would "safeguard" current employment spaces.

In a design and access statement accompanying the application, the company wrote: "The proposed development offers the potential to secure the longer term economic viability of the site and will provide modern energy efficient workspace and safeguard the site’s use as an employment site.

It added: "Development of the site offers the potential to increase social activity in this part of Penryn and act towards the management of overpopulation of private residential areas by providing purpose

built modern student accommodation."

The developers also wrote in a planning statement that redeveloping the land for sole industrial use is not viable, and current rents are very low, with only three businesses and ten employees on site. However at the time the statement was submitted it was said that the Rebel Brewery had ceased trading - it has since been reinstated.

While the three other businesses - an air conditioning company, upholsterers, and graphic design studio - have reportedly told developers they would be interested in occupying the new development, the brewery has said it is considering a "plan B."

Town councillors had previously questioned whether increased rents at the new development would be affordable for the current businesses, and expressed concern over building housing on an industrial estate.

And pre-application advice from planning officers had pointed out that plans to turn existing industrial units into a discount retailer at nearby Jennings Road had failed due to stiff resistance from locals and councillors.

However Trathen Properties has said that the development will create more employment space, not only through the start-up spaces but also in the gym and leisure premises and through site management.

Shirley Trezona, one of the directors of the newly reopened Rebel Brewing Co, said the company had been aware of the plans when it took on the lease, which runs until November, and has plans for other premises if it has to move, adding "we'd like to stay in this area."

The plans can be viewed by going to the council's online planning page and looking for reference PA17/00565.