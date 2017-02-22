Work has begun to fell a protected tree in Penryn which developers claim is dangerous.
Chainsaws could be heard and branches have been dropping at Vinery Meadow this afternoon as work continued to remove parts of the thought-to-be protected Monterey Pine.
One resident, who said they could hear "branches falling as I write," contacted the Packet this afternoon to say: "Ladd Developers are cutting the tree, so far lots of branches but they will probably end up taking the [lot] down.
"The case officer can't tell me if they have permission to do this... she is finding out from the tree officer. I think it will be completely destroyed by the time they sort themselves out."
Tree surgeon Tom Pugh, who is carrying out the work, said he had been told by WJ Ladd, a firm building houses at the site, that they had a "five day notice" or dead and dangerous tree notice, requiring it be removed.
He confirmed that the plan was to entirely remove the tree, and said: "It's failing. It's got to go.
"there wasn't a lot of safe tree left. It's not a good idea to leave a tree like that, a tree that's losing limbs."
Three planning applications by the builders had failed to secure permission to fell the tree, with workers acused of having damaged it during the development process.
Cornwall Council's planning portal shows that an appeal against the last decision is currently in progress, although council enforcement officers could not be contacted for comment.
Planning officer Niamh Ashworth, who was the case officer for the last application, said the work "shouldn't be happening" and advised residents to contact the council's enforcement team.
Cornwall Council said the enforcement team had been notified.
WJ Ladd are yet to respond to requests for comment.
Comments
Poor tree 🌲. I think it is unsatisfactory that no one seems to be able to establish or clarify officially whether or not permission was given and whether the tree was in genuine need of removal. I suspect it is more about the money that will be generated for the developers by the provision of extra parking spaces, than it is about the tree being unhealthy. It is rather strange there appeared to be no issues raised about the safety of the tree prior to the development work even being planned.
Watch this space for an application to amend the plans to add a few parking spaces where the tree used to be.
This is utterly appalling. If this report is accurate, it is scarcely believable that a local firm with an otherwise good reputation, would behave in this way. Packet readers can see the history of this matter by searching for Planning Applications on the CC website and put in "PA16/09931" into the search box. Basically, the developer put in to fell this large prominent tree. Our planning committee referred to the County Tree Officer's report recommending refusal, we listened to neighbour concerns at the amenity loss involved and also recommended refusal. The application went to the County Council who subsequently refused it. During this time I and others visited site and saw clear evidence of plant and machinery damage to the trunk of the tree, no meaningful protection zone placed under its canopy, heavy piles of earth placed over the root spread, starving the tree of oxygen and rainfall, information that was passed on to the LPA for action. The developer lodged a Planning Appeal which to the best of my knowledge remains undetermined. It now seems from the Packet report that the developer is relying on a 5 day notice it presumably has given saying the tree is too dangerous to leave in position until the Appeal result is published and had to be lopped, and maybe taken down, immediately. I will follow this up for further action first thing tomorrow. Christopher Smith (Chair, PTC Planning Committee).
Thank you for your in-depth information, it is most interesting.
The planning history:
Penryn Town Council
Comment Date: Wed 16 Nov 2016
Penryn Town Council strongly objects to the application on the grounds outlined in the tree officer's comments which it fully endorses.
Tree Officer
Comment Date: Wed 09 Nov 2016
Tree Officer Comments
Recommendation: Refusal
Conditions: N/A
Observations
Existing tree:
The Monterey Pine tree referred to in this Application has a significant level of public visual amenity value it is visible from public areas and so positively contributes to both the character and landscape of the area. It makes an important individual contribution to the area and is visible from large parts of Penryn so the justification for its removal would have to be significant.
It sits on a development site and this tree was selected to be retained and this fact fed into the decision making process and its retention was a part of the management of trees on the site where many have been recently felled.
The submitted Tree Report (TR) by Tretec states that this tree is senescent, this adjective has two meanings as defined by the Oxford English Dictionary i.e. growing old; aging or of a cell; no longer capable of dividing but still alive and metabolically active.
I agree that the tree is aging and growing old and also that it is still alive and metabolically active but none of these statements justify the removal of the tree.
The TR also states that the lower crown has many failed and split branches and this is true and many appear to have been recently ripped out of the tree without permission by machinery and it is likely to be connected with the fact that earthmoving machinery has been in the area as demonstrated by the photo on the front page of the TR that shows a large heap of soil at the base of the tree.
The loss of lower branches in a natural manner is typical for a tree of this size and species and if considering that the tree is between 60-80 years old then the natural loss of some lower limbs is sustainable and typical and does not justify the removal of the tree. Many branches that naturally fail are those that have structural weaknesses and these weaknesses can be seen if the tree is properly inspected and so the natural process can be managed.
The TR also states that the tree's crown is thinning with much deadwood but it is entirely typical and when standing directly below a M. Pine and looking up the crown can often appear poor but when viewed from a distance the crown is full with good extension growth that demonstrates good vitality. The deadwood could be removed and is actually excepted from the need to apply for prior consent.
The TR also contains some random statements about M.Pine as a species but they do not form a justification for the removal of the tree referred to in this Application. It also refers to 2 other recent tree works applications where pines have been removed. I have only dealt with one of these but that tree was different in that a large portion of its entire crown had been removed and not just some lower branches.
The proximity of the dwellings was an issue that was considered as a part of the determination of the Planning Application for the site and the juxtaposition was considered appropriate and so the tree was retained.
There is a statement about M.Pines in similar situations 'subsiding' but the TR contains no evidence or conclusions so I have disregarded the statement.
The TR does not contain any evidence or sound arboricultural argument to justify the removal of this important tree and so the Council should refuse consent.
Constraints analysis: Truro Hill Penryn Tree Preservation Order 1988
Impact of proposal: Significant harm to public visual amenity if tree removed
Officer Name: A Rowe
Thank you, it certainly makes interesting reading.
Well congratulations I suppose as that is now actually the second Monterey pine to come down in the area in the name of greed from the on-going development of what once used to be one of the best and last surviving tree covered areas in Penryn. A second Monterey pine required urgent attention in the last bout of high winds at the start of the month following the removal of not only soil from the trees root ball area due to the digging out of the site and subsequent destabilization, but also the protection it had been afforded by the other trees that had been in the site before they were hacked down with chainsaws. It had been standing for in excess of 25 years without any issues until the Vinery Meadow phase 2 development started. Now it is gone. Had the tree surgeons not been called out as a matter of urgency there was every likelihood the tree would have come down causing extensive property damage. Sadly it was perfectly healthy but the risk of imminent collapse was too great. They are clearly intent on only one outcome here and that is to remove as many of the trees on site as possible. Let's face it the badgers that used to live and thrive in the area have disappeared so what's a large, protected tree when compared to some parking spaces! It's shameful.
Vinery Meadow previously had a beautiful, large garden full of well-established, mature and pleasing to the eye trees, many of which were not native to Cornwall yet provided a rare vista of greenery. Remember the monkey puzzle tree that stood there for years and years. GONE. Badgers, GONE. Vinery Meadow is now just becoming another bland, over-developed mass of copycat houses and tarmac with no visual amenity to Penryn whatsoever. No offence to the people who live there. RIP natural Penryn.
All I can say is it's a case of you need to know the right person to get a job done, where I live in Swanpool Road, we have oak trees, there a pain, they stop all the sunlight, but they they can't be cut back because they're protected, yet this tree is, and they're getting rid of it, all because of a building, I wish it was to do with affordable housing, but it's not it's pure greed
It is a shame , no a crime , that these developers get away with cutting down the trees that are not only visually pleasing, but also contributed to the wildlife population of that area.
I know how it feels to watch these magnificent trees get felled as I had to endure watching Railtrack fell four of these trees at the back of our appartment back of Bar Road These trees grew on the railway embankment, they were felled on the usual exscuse "" health and safety "" I faught hard with Network Rail to preserve these trees, but to no avail They were in fact quite rude in the way they justified the destruction The wildlife has now gone Buzzards sat in the trees along with owls and other birds and a fox had a den by one of the trees Sad , we now have an ugly metal tower built by Network Rail an eyesore which once was hidden from view
The destruction of all things pleasing and a joy to behold is dissapearing to be replaced by the concrete and brick ugliness of greedy developers
Thank God the councillors have seen the light and stopped the building of the student block adjacent Falmouth Docks Railway Station and other sites ear marked for the same hideous development .
Graham Hall
Note that at the new Treluswell roundabout site, we have counted and parially filmed 37 trees & branches, all over 80mm, that have been felled.
Tremough campus has similarly felled some beautiful trees, that the Nuns really treasured.
Fox Rosehill gardens recently felled a tree with 3 large trunk bifurcations immediately outside the student accommodation. We wondered where the permissions had originated?????....a
nd yet, if you are a private owner wanting to manage your trees, not a chance and threatened with fines !!!!!! Where is the CEO in Cornwall Council to initiate some common lines of thought, linked with due process, and common sense. Is anyone accountable that works for the Council? Carrick were a pain, but surely loved our environment and kept a grip on it. Our once beautiful County is being destroyed by greed and 'nightriders'. (People who don't care + keyboard warriors)
