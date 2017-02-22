Work has begun to fell a protected tree in Penryn which developers claim is dangerous.

Chainsaws could be heard and branches have been dropping at Vinery Meadow this afternoon as work continued to remove parts of the thought-to-be protected Monterey Pine.

One resident, who said they could hear "branches falling as I write," contacted the Packet this afternoon to say: "Ladd Developers are cutting the tree, so far lots of branches but they will probably end up taking the [lot] down.

"The case officer can't tell me if they have permission to do this... she is finding out from the tree officer. I think it will be completely destroyed by the time they sort themselves out."

Tree surgeon Tom Pugh, who is carrying out the work, said he had been told by WJ Ladd, a firm building houses at the site, that they had a "five day notice" or dead and dangerous tree notice, requiring it be removed.

He confirmed that the plan was to entirely remove the tree, and said: "It's failing. It's got to go.

"there wasn't a lot of safe tree left. It's not a good idea to leave a tree like that, a tree that's losing limbs."

Three planning applications by the builders had failed to secure permission to fell the tree, with workers acused of having damaged it during the development process.

Cornwall Council's planning portal shows that an appeal against the last decision is currently in progress, although council enforcement officers could not be contacted for comment.

Planning officer Niamh Ashworth, who was the case officer for the last application, said the work "shouldn't be happening" and advised residents to contact the council's enforcement team.

Cornwall Council said the enforcement team had been notified.

WJ Ladd are yet to respond to requests for comment.