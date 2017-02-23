The Cornwall Air Ambulance Trust has issued a statement warning people about shining laser pointers at aircraft, after incidents across the UK more than tripled.

This comes after the Association of Air Ambulances conducted a survey and found that three incidents were reported in 2015, but that number had increased to 10 during 2016.

These incidents can be extremely dangerous, as they distract the pilot which can lead to devastating effects.

The Association of Air Ambulances also point out that shining a laser pointer at an aircraft is illegal, and would like to encourage the public to notify the police immediately if they catch anyone in the act.

A spokesperson said: "Air Ambulances are either attending a seriously ill patient or carrying patients and the crew who are treating them to hospital.

"These attacks are potentially extreme dangerous, putting the patient, crew and general public at risk in the event that a laser disorientates a pilot, resulting in a life threatening serious incident.

"The risk to the loss of life from these acts of stupidity by unwitting people, is not acceptable, not to mention against the law and can result in prosecution from the Police."

Paula Martin, chief executive of Cornwall Air Ambulance Trust, said: “Thankfully we have never had a report of a laser pointer attack on an aircraft in Cornwall, however, the increase in attacks in the UK on air ambulance aircraft last year shows this is a very real and growing threat.

"Shining a laser pointer at an aircraft can dazzle and disable a pilot with potentially fatal consequences for those onboard and for people on the ground.

"It’s of particular concern in darkness when our pilot and crew use night-vision technology, which is highly sensitive to bright, dazzling lights.

"I certainly welcome recent proposals by the Government to give more powers to the police to tackle what is a very serious issue.

"As a charity, Cornwall Air Ambulance has one aim, to save lives. Our crew should not have to face the danger of laser pointers. If you see anyone pointing a laser at any aircraft, call the police. By doing so, you may help save lives.”