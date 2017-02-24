Young footballers from around Falmouth had a taste of the big time on Thursday when the Premier League trophy came to Cornwall.

The cup was in the county as part of the Premier League Primary Stars programme, aimed at encouraging youngsters to get involved in football.

In the morning the trophy, accompanied by staff and team members from Plymouth Argyle, visited Constantine School, where they ran a series of sporting and educational activities, and introduced a new website which offers teachers educational resources and ideas.

Ross McKinley, programmes executive with the Premier League, said in some parts of the country the league was working with local football teams to introduce more PE, sports and educational programmes, but in others they were having to travel in with players from further afield, such as bringing the Plymouth Argyle team members to Cornwall.

In the afternoon the trophy was taken to St Francis School where a football tournament was held between teams from St Francis, Devoran, Kennall Vale and King Charles schools.

Constantine School headteacher Helen Bancroft said: "We're just absolutely thrilled, it's a great opportunity for the children.

"They have been excited for days, and they are absolutely loving the training."