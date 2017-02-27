People are advised to take extra care when near the coast, after the emergency services were called to a land slip near the sea shore at Stack Point.

The coastguard rescue team from Falmouth were called to the incident near Swanpool at 8.20am on Sunday morning.

A spokesperson for the team said: "On scene we sent out a search team to locate and assess the slip.

"It was apparent that there were no persons involved and we photographed and passed the detail to Cornwall Council.

"Please be careful along the lesser used path above the gully.

"We've taped it off back from the edge, there's quite an undercut there now."