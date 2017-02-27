One student from St Francis School proved she had the recipe for success, after beating tough competition from fellow pupils during the Great Truro High Bake Off.

Nine children from the Falmouth school took part in the competition, and showed they were able to rise to the occasion as they made a raft of bread rolls, in keeping with the competitions theme.

The young students proudly presented their creations, including herb, garlic and parmesan cheese rolls and paprika and saffron plaits, up for judging.

The entries were then judged by Fiona Osman, development officer at Truro High School, and now Ffion from year five will go on to compete at the semi final on April 26 - 28.

All of the children from the course said they thoroughly enjoyed the competition, which saw them making fantastic creations unaided - except for a supervising adult to open the oven door.

One student named Lottie, who made cinnamon, raison and cranberry roles, said: "It took several attempts because they didn't rise properly. We discovered the yeast we used had been sitting around for too long, but we got some new yeast and it fixed the problem."

The Great Truro High Bake Off is currently in its second year, and with up to 16 schools from across the area taking up the challenge, the student from St Francis is up against tough competition.

The local heats are judged in school by Fiona Osman, and winners then go on to compete in the semi final, held at Truro High School in April.

After that, the winners will progress into the final where the school pupils will compete against top young bakers across the county - and have their creations judged by Baker Tom on May 25.

The winner of the competition will receive a prize from the famous baker, who has a series of bakeries throughout Cornwall, as well as a specialist lesson in their school from Mrs Lisa van der Lem, head of food and nutrition at the Truro school.

Fiona said: "This is the second year that the competition has been running.

"Each school is judged in school and the winning entry from each school goes through to the semi final, held at Truro High School.

"All the baking is done entirely by the children, except with help from a parent to open the oven door.

"There will then be eight selected to go to the final on May 25 judged by Baker Tom.

"The winner will receive a gift prize from Baker Tom, then the head of nutrition and food will give a special lesson at the winners school."