The mystery illness that struck down many customers of Falmouth Rugby Club last weekend has been confirmed as Norovirus.

Over 100 people came down with the illness after visiting the rugby club on February 19 and 20, most from a drum and bass event on the Saturday, and some others from a christening held on Sunday.

The cause of the illness was a mystery, despite scores of people reporting the same symptoms of diarrhoea and sickness.

But now Public Health England and the rugby club have confirmed that the illness was the stomach bug Norovirus.

James Instance, chairman of RFC, said: "The outbreak was confirmed as Norovirus, but we're still unclear of the source.

"Out greatest concern was for the customers of the rugby club, so we brought in professional cleaners last Thursday.

"They did a full fog clean with an antibacterial mist which completely fills the rooms and wets everything.

"It kills 99 per cent of bacteria, including Norovirus.

"Last Friday afternoon a full deep clean, including the bar, also took place.

"Public Health England are completely satisfied with the action taken by the rugby club and it was reopened last Thursday night.

"We had our first event last Friday which passed without incident."

Nick Phin, National Infection Service deputy director for Public Health England said: “Cases of norovirus are still at the levels that we would expect to see around this time of year in the winter vomiting bug season.

"Exactly when the peaks in activity occur can vary season to season.

"Those who get infected with norovirus will usually make a full recovery within one to two days.

"However, it is important to drink plenty of fluids to prevent dehydration, especially in the very young or elderly.

"Good hygiene is essential to preventing infection, this includes thorough hand washing after using the toilet and before eating or preparing foods.”

The illness struck at an event ran by a group called Therapy DnB, on February 19.

The group took to Facebook to warn people of the illness, and advised anyone showing the symptoms to seek medical help.

The post was then commented on by many revellers who became sick, and it later emerged that over 100 people who attended the sell-out event came down with the bug.

The next day a christening was held at the rugby club, and yet more people came down with the illness.

Danny Cole, who was attending his nephews christening, said he had to be visited by paramedics and said he felt like "death" and that he'd "never been sick like this before".

Norovirus, sometimes known as the winter vomiting bug, can affect people of all ages and is more common in winter.

It is transmitted by fecally contaminated water and person-to-person contact, and causes sickness, diarrhoea and abdominal cramps.