Residents of Cornwall have been told to prepare for a slippery start to the morning, as the Met Office issue an ice warning for the area.

Showers are expected across the UK tonight, and the cold temperatures due over night could bring icy conditions in the morning.

The yellow weather warning will be in place from 4pm tonight until 10am tomorrow morning.

A spokesperson for the Met Office said: "Ice is expected to form during Monday evening and overnight leading to difficult driving conditions on untreated roads and slippery conditions on pavements.

"Showers will affect many parts of the UK during Monday, with some continuing overnight and into Tuesday morning, when temperatures will also fall below zero in some areas, bringing a risk of ice."