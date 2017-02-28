Many local business owners are concerned about their future - as a hike in business rates is expected next month.

It is being reported that the Federation of Small Businesses has conducted research that shows as many as 19 per cent of small businesses are considering closure due to the higher rates.

In Falmouth several businesses expressed concerns about the rise in rates, with some saying that it will stunt their business growth.

Some even said that the new risk posed to local businesses could threaten the community in Falmouth, as the local shops, cafes and bars in the area are what make the town "unique."

The next business rates revaluation takes effect on April 1, and is expected to bring increases for businesses, with small businesses being the hardest hit.

But Labour's Rebecca Long-Bailey, MP for Salford and Eccles, reportedly described business rates as a "ticking time bomb", stating that many firms faced "cliff-edge" rises when new valuations take effect in April.

The owner of Falmouth restaurant Hunky Dory said: "This will have a massive impact, we won't be able to take on more staff and we will have to do more hours our selves.

"We will be safe, but when you have run a business for years you expect to decrease your hours, not increase them."

One business owner, who wished to remain anonymous, said: "I've been very concerned, I get full relief at the minute but I don't know if I will this year.

"If the hikes go ahead I'm going to have to think about what I'm doing."

Simon Fudge, owner of The Mason’s Arms, said: "I've been in this business for years now and I know there's nothing you can do.

"The council don't help, the high street is dying and no one is doing anything about it.

"Councils need their money, but they don't get anything from big (online) companies.

Rosie Kingdon, owner of Stones Bakery, said: "I don't really know what our increase will be, for businesses just starting out the new business rates will prove very difficult, and if businesses are already finding it difficult then this isn't going to help."

And Flo Lowry, gallery manager at Beside The Wave, said: "It would be a shame if local businesses had to close, as that’s one of the things that make Falmouth unique as a town.”

But MP for Truro and Falmouth Sarah Newton said that on average most businesses in Falmouth will see a reduction in their bills.

She said: "A small number of businesses in Falmouth have contacted me about business rates.

"While thanks to the increase in small business rate relief, some businesses will not be paying business rates, others will see small changes and some will see a rise. The average across my constituency is a -4.9% reduction.

"I have raised all the concerns raised with me with the Minister. He is listening and I hope further changes will be made to ease the situation for those facing increases.

"In the past I have organised meetings with the Falmouth Town team to discuss business rates and other matters concerning business's in the town and am in the process of arranging another so any issues can be fully aired."