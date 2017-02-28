Scores of people spanning several generations attended the Mawnan Women's Institute annual pancake race held in Mawnan Memorial Hall today.

The event, which has been taking place for nearly 30 years, was attended by over 30 school children from Mawnan School and Mawnan Pre School, accompanied by excited parents and school teachers.

The children competed in several races, and despite a few dropped pancakes the event proceeded without incident.

The adults were all too willing to get involved, and heats were held for mothers, men, and staff from the schools.

Margaret Lugg, social secretary for the Women's Institute in Mawnan, said: "This is our annual pancake race, it's been going on for around 30 years.

"It's a very important part of our programme and its a tradition that we want to keep running."

Gill Druce, honourable secretary for the Women's Institute in Mawnan, said: "We're really pleased the school can send children to take part in this traditional event."

The children took part in several races and Stanley Barnes was the outright winner of the day, after he literally ran rings around his opponents.

Young Stanley suffers from a terminal illness known as Sanfilippo type A, which blocks the breakdown of complex sugars in the body and destroys brain cells, leaving people unable to walk, talk or swallow.