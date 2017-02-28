Motorists are being urged to avoid the A39 at Ponsharden in Falmouth following a single vehicle accident which has left a man with what are thought to be serious head injuries.

The accident happened close to Lidl at 5.40pm this evening and involved a black Nissan car which is registered to Penryn.

Traffic has come to a stand-still after the road was closed. Police, the fire service and paramedics are on the scene and the air ambulance has been called.

The driver was trapped, unconscious in the car with what have been described as "serious head injuries." His passenger was described by the police as "walking wounded."