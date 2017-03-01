A young woman died after suffering multiple injuries including a ruptured heart, after she fell from her motor cycle and slid into an oncoming car, an inquest heard.

30-year-old Beca Watkins, from Helston, was on her way to work at Waitrose in Truro when she lost control of her motorcycle, possibly due to under-inflated tyres, at around 5.30am on September 19, 2016.

Neil Jenkins, an offshore rigger, was driving in the opposite direction and rounded a bend near Treluswell roundabout when he saw the headlight of Beca's orange 125cc Honda CBR drop "like a brick", and quickly took evasive action to avoid the crash.

But although Mr Jenkins managed to avoid hitting the bike, Beca had come away from the vehicle and was struck by the front offside corner of the Polo.

Many Friends and family members attended the inquest, held in Truro, and tears were shed when Mr Jenkins read out his witness statement.

Mr Jenkins said: "I was due to be working in Penryn at 5.45am, and left about 4.45am.

"The weather was very damp and mizzly while driving, and it was dark so my lights were on.

"The road was very wet. It was very quiet and I was just enjoying a quiet trundle to work.

"Just as I passed a turning I saw a single headlight and it dropped like a brick.

"The bike hit the road and I steered to avoid it, the rider would still have been on their side of the road and slid into my lane."

He then managed to stop the car and rushed to help the stricken biker, and quickly called the emergency services.

He said: "The bike was about ten metres behind the car and the rider was moving so I went straight to the bike to make it safe.

"I then went to the rider who had moved, she was in the uphill lane.

"The rider was laying on their front with their head to the right side, I had my hand on their back to see if they were breathing and I could tell they were."

Mr Jenkins then began CPR on Beca, with a passer-by who had stopped to help, while they waited for the ambulance service to arrive.

"The emergency services had arrived and I was taken into the back of a police car when I was told the lady had died."

Dr Emma Carlyon, the coroner, read reports from police officers and witnesses, including Mark Richards, a vehicle examiner and MPC Bishop, a collision investigator.

Mark Richards inspected the bike and found that both tyres were under inflated, he also found that the tyres were worn only in the centre and the chain was rusty and not lubricated.

Although Mr Richards said that the latter two observations did not contribute to the crash, they indicated that Ms Watkins was not a very confident rider, and that she failed to undertake necessary maintenance on her vehicle.

Mr Richards said: "In my opinion the incorrect tyre pressures may have contributed to this collision.

"When I rode the motorcycle, as it was presented to me, it didn't feel positive but that was greatly improved when the tyres were inflated to the manufacturers specifications.

"I instantly knew it wasn't handling correctly, it felt loose and wandery on the road."

MPC Bishop was sent to investigate the incident, and found several skid marks on the road indicating that the bike had come to ground before it hit the Polo.

He stated that he found evidence of Beca driving wide into a corner immediately before the accident, and believes she may have lost control when she applied the front break.

He described this as a common mistake in inexperienced riders as this de-stabilises the bike, resulting in a crash known as a 'lowsider', and said that Beca should have "powered through" the bend.

MPC Bishop said: "The motorcycle crossed to the wrong side of the carriageway where it fell over.

"The driver of the Volkswagen reacted by turning right and this resulting in missing the bike but hitting the rider.

"The driver of the Volkswagen did all he could do to avoid the collision, there was little time to avoid the rider.

"It is most likely the Honda drifted onto the wrong side before being low sided."

The cause of death was recorded as multiple injuries that were not survivable.

Recording a narrative verdict, Dr Carlyon said: "She was riding her motor cycle at around 5.21 and for reasons unknown she lost control of her motor cycle and as a result she slid into the path of an oncoming vehicle, suffering multiple injured and died at the scene.

"It was a combination of factors that contributed to the collision."