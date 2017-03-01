Motorists could now get six points on their licence and a £200 fine - if they are caught using their phone at the wheel.

New and tougher penalties have been put in place, meaning drivers face fines twice as high as before.

The new legislation also means newly qualified drivers may have their licence revoked on the first offence under the New Driver Act.

Drivers will now receive six points on their licence, instead of three, if caught using their phone or any other internet device at the wheel.

Fines have also increased to £200, up from £100.

The changes are part of a raft of legislation coming into force this year.

The move has been welcomed by RoSPA Advanced Drivers and Riders Cornwall, who think that any move to make the roads safer is a good thing.

Rober Robinson, Chairman of RoSPA, said: "As far as we're concerned anything that's a distraction to drivers is going to increase the chances of having an accident.

"Anything that reduces the temptation for drivers and riders to look at their phone is a good thing.

"Some organisations recommend using a hands-free kit, but even this can be a distraction. People have to find a way to not answer their phones while driving."