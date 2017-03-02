Cornwall Councillors have today voted in favour of lifting the cap on student numbers at Falmouth University.
Members of the council's strategic planning committee spent two hours debating the issue, before a majority voted in favour of lifting the cap.
This decision will see a further 2,500 students at the university, on top of the 5,000 already in attendance.
Eight voted in favour with seven voting against, while one remaining councillor abstained.
More details soon.
One word, "Infrastructure". Falmouth and Penryn doesn't have the infrastructure. A certain Hall & Oates song comes to mind, "Out of Touch".
why not make it 10,000 just think of the money
I think this is absolutely brilliant news for the university and Cornwall as a whole. The more students the better me thinks. Students help bring economic prosperity to the region of Cornwall. Local business needs this, and Falmouth and Penryn desperately need the students. I'm certain given time that Penryn and Falmouth will have money allocated from private finance and the EU to pay for investment in infrastructure. This is a major move forward. Let the flood gates open, and let the critics "eat cake" I say, especially that lot from Save Falmouth. Nothing more than scaremongering in my humble view. Progress is at the top of the agenda, not wanting to look back and see Falmouth and Penryn as it use to be. We're in the early 21st Century, and the time has come to move both towns into a new era with education at the forefront.
Anybody know who abstained? They are not fit for purpose I say.
Foregone conclusion as expected. The cynical delay makes it worse. It's strange how politicians canvass our votes so that they can 'represent' us but once elected then use their votes to represent their own particular agenda's. Financial gain in some form is usually not far away together with a liking for power and publicity once their feet are established under the council table. We all talk about voting them out, the time to do it draws closer by the day. Its hard to congratulate Prof Carlisle on her victory. No doubt reward enough will come in the form of another generous pay award to herself and her inner circle. Sickened!!!
JRG= jump rejoice great.
PVI = personal vested interest?
No, my comment was aimed at Full Throttle. Same old, same old, the Falmouth Pkt dominated with uni news and letters in its paper about the uni, Falmouth biased and Full Throttle here just to wind people up as usual, Boring. Mark my words if you all said the uni was great then Full Throttle would argue the opposite.
