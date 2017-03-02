Cornwall Councillors have today voted in favour of lifting the cap on student numbers at Falmouth University.

Members of the council's strategic planning committee spent two hours debating the issue, before a majority voted in favour of lifting the cap.

This decision will see a further 2,500 students at the university, on top of the 5,000 already in attendance.

Eight voted in favour with seven voting against, while one remaining councillor abstained.

More details soon.

