More students will be coming to Falmouth – as Cornwall councillors vote to lift the student cap for Falmouth University.

Eight members of the council voted in favour of the plans to modify the Penryn campus, including enhancing student residences, to allow the total number of students enrolled to increase to 7,500.

Seven councillors voted against the move, stating that Falmouth was “creaking at the seams” and that the local infrastructure could not handle any more students.

But now the student cap has been lifted and Falmouth could soon be inundated with another 2,500 students, a 50 per cent increase over the current levels.

Members of the council’s strategic planning committee spent two hours debating the issue today, and heard many arguments for either side.

Some stated that the economic benefits to the local community outweighed the negative impacts that students posed.

But others could not see past the burden that the students placed on the town, stating that they caused housing issues for locals, clogged local roads with parked cars and diluted the community.

The committee was told that the university had agreed to the provision of purpose built accommodation, either on campus or built by third parties, for 75 per cent of the new intake.

But many members struggled to believe that this would help, stating that students would opt to live in private accommodation in nearby towns, either due to convenience or cost.

Cllr David Ekinsmyth said: “Part of me says that with the state of the greater world at the moment we should be looking at the economic future of Cornwall, but on the other hand the local member part of me is listening very carefully to what local people are saying.

“I’m worried that when students get beyond the first year very few will want to stay in purpose built accommodation. “ Cllr John Fitter said: “I’ve heard nothing yet today that would persuade me that this application is not fit for purpose. It will not increase any stress or pressures on Falmouth or the surrounding areas.

“I’m going to support this application because it’s for the future of Cornish children.”

A spokesperson from the Universities of Exeter and Falmouth said: “We are pleased that, following constructive and positive discussions, this application has been approved by Cornwall Council’s Strategic Planning Committee.

“The Penryn Campus is world-renowned as a centre of teaching and research excellence, providing the platform for students to reach their full potential. “The application that has been approved is one small part of the universities of Falmouth and Exeter’s deep commitment to increasing access to Higher Education, particularly amongst the young people of Cornwall, as well as stimulating economic growth, raising aspirations and providing new and innovative opportunities for our local communities.”