A flood warning has been issued for the South Cornwall coast from Lizard Point to Gribbin Head, excluding Truro City but including Falmouth and Penryn.

The Environment Agency say flooding is possible over the high tide tomorrow morning when high tides are met with winds of up to to 25mph and waves over 2.5 metres.

High water at Falmouth tomorrow is at 8:13am, however the times of high water will vary along the coast.

The weather conditions may cause water levels to be around 250mm higher than predicted which may result in some flooding to low lying coastal areas and quaysides.

Some spray overtopping is possible in exposed coastal locations due to South South Westerly Force 5 winds and offshore wave heights of over 2.5m.

The Environment Agency is advising people to be careful along beaches, promenades, coastal footpaths and roads as waves and sea spray could be dangerous. Tides are moving off from springs and the surge is decreasing over the weekend so no further alerts are expected