A woman who terrified residents of a house had to be rescued by the fire brigade on Thursday morning - after she got stuck on the roof of an art gallery.

The woman, believed to be in her early twenties and dressed all in white, seemed to be stuck on top of The Arcs of Fire gallery on Killigrew Street.

Firefighters rushed to the scene and quickly set up a ladder to help free the woman, who was left shaken by the incident.

When the unnamed woman was returned to the ground she was clearly grateful, and quickly hugged her rescuers.

20-year-old Dani Gray, who lives in a flat next to the roof, said: "We have no idea who she is, I think the police found her ID in her back pack.

"She seemed pretty out of it. She was in our back garden trying to get in the house but we didn't open the door because we were scared.

"We could hear crying so we looked out the window and there she was, on the roof.

"She was up there for about 15 minutes until the fire brigade arrived, and it took them about five minutes to get her down."