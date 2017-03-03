A woman had to be rescued by the fire brigade on Thursday morning - after she got stuck on the roof of an art gallery.

The woman, believed to be in her early twenties and dressed all in white, seemed to be stuck on top of The Arcs of Fire gallery on Killigrew Street.

Firefighters rushed to the scene and quickly set up a ladder to help free the woman, who was left shaken by the incident.

When the unnamed woman was returned to the ground she was clearly grateful, and quickly hugged her rescuers.

It is unclear at this time how the woman managed to get onto the roof of the gallery, but the window in the upper floor of the house next to The Arcs of Fire was open at the time of the incident.