Four cars were involved in a pile-up on Falmouth Road this afternoon, but luckily no one was seriously injured.

Police attended the scene, just before 1pm, and quickly reopened the road, with three of the cars able to drive away from the incident.

One of the cars, a green Peugeot 206, suffered the worst of the damage, with a bent bonnet and what appears to be engine damage.

According to police at the scene the crash occurred after the first car stopped suddenly, and the three cars behind failed to stop in time.

A police spokesperson said: "This was a four-vehicle shunt which happened at 12.30pm today on Falmouth Road, by the Mini garage, which involved a Peugeot 206, a Vauxhall Meriva, a Fiat Punto and a Mazda CX-5. No injuries."

The fire service also attended the scene, and the road was made clear and all vehicles were recovered by 1.50pm.