Cornwall Fire, Rescue and Community Safety Service are campaigning to make the public aware of the new penalties surrounding mobile phone use at the wheel.

The Fixed Penalty Notice for using a handheld mobile phone while driving will increase to £200 and six penalty points, after changes to the law came into place on March 1.

Under the New Driver Act, newly qualified drivers who have been driving for less than two years risk losing their licence if they are caught using a phone while driving.

Research suggests that sending or receiving a text takes a driver's eyes from the road for an average of 4.6 seconds, in which time a car travelling at 30mpg would have travelled 61.5 metres - the same size as the wingspan of a 747 Jumbo Jet.

Paul Walker, chief fire officer, said: "I fully support this important road safety campaign to increase awareness of the devastating impact and dangers associated with distracted driving.

“The number of people killed or seriously injured on our roads is on the increase, with the use of handheld mobile phones when driving a contributory factor.

“I encourage all road users to 'think road safety' and understand the dangers, penalties and devastating consequences of using handheld mobile phone when driving.”

Geoff Brown, Cornwall Council’s cabinet member for communities, said: "Using a mobile phone whilst driving can potentially be fatal and even holding it whilst stopped at traffic lights could be deemed an offence under the new law.

"My advice would be to switch the device off when driving which avoids any desire to answer it.”

The move has been welcomed by RoSPA Advanced Drivers and Riders Cornwall, who think that any move to make the roads safer is a good thing.

Rober Robinson, Chairman of RoSPA, said: "As far as we're concerned anything that's a distraction to drivers is going to increase the chances of having an accident.

"Anything that reduces the temptation for drivers and riders to look at their phone is a good thing.

"Some organisations recommend using a hands-free kit, but even this can be a distraction. People have to find a way to not answer their phones while driving."