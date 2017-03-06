ST PETER'S CHURCH, FLUSHING

St Peter's Church in Flushing, hosted this year's Women's World Day of Prayer Service for the parishes of Flushing and Mylor, on Friday, afternoon. The service was prepared by the Christian women of the Philippines and was entitled Am I Being Unfair to You? This service was a great wave of prayer that went round the whole world on that day. In the British Isles alone, some 6,000 services were held. Grateful thanks go to those who came to St Peter's Church, those who participated and those who contributed to the delicious tea afterwards. This world wide service is always held on the first Friday in March.